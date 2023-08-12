Schoolgirl abducted, gangraped in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 11

Three young men were booked by the Sadar police on charges of abducting a 15-year-old girl from her village in the district yesterday and gangraping her. She is a student of Class X.

One of the accused has been arrested.

The crime was perpetrated when the victim was going to school on Thursday morning. Three men in a car abducted her near the bus stand of the village and took her to a hotel in Rohtak, where they gangraped her. Later, her father filed a complaint with the police against the accused.

“We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act against Sahil, Vicky and one other. Medical examination of the victim has been conducted,” said a police spokesman, adding that her statement under Section 164, CrPC, had been recorded.

Pradeep Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, said the victim’s medical examination confirmed rape and Sahil was arrested on Thursday evening. Raids were on at the possible hideouts of the other accused.

