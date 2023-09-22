Schoolgirls fall ill; water samples taken

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 21

About 10 girl students of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Tosham in Bhiwani were taken to the Civil Hospital after they complained of uneasiness in the school today.

They were discharged after first-aid. As per information, the girls complained of headache, dizziness and nervousness. Doctors said their sugar and BP tests were normal. The authorities have taken water samples from the school for testing.

Dr Hitesh Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, said the girls complained of similar symptoms. “We have taken blood samples. No visible problem was detected during the initial checkup,” he said.

