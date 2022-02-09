Haryana schools to open for Classes I-IX from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: State Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Tuesday said schools would start for Classes I to IX in the state from February 10. He said it was up to the parents whether they wanted to send their children to schools as online classes would also continue. TNS

3 youths drown in canal

Jhajjar: Three youths drowned in a canal passing near Aasoda village under the Bahadurgarh sub-division late on Monday evening, while two were saved by passersby. The deceased were been identified as Gaurav, Shailesh and Dilkhush of Bahadurgarh town here. The incident took place when the five went there to immerse the idols of goddesses. TNS

'Haryana GST Kosh' launched

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday launched "the Haryana GST Kosh", an e-repository of updated GST Acts and Rules based on feedback received from taxpayers of Haryana. After the launch of the portal, Chautala informed said this initiative taken by the Haryana Government in order to create awareness among taxpayers about the latest HGST/CGST Act and Rules.