Schools warned against prescribing non-NCERT books

Faridabad, April 7

A drive was announced to check the alleged violation of norms regarding the issuing of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Haryana Education Board-affiliated schools. The district education authorities have issued a warning for the same.

No action despite repeated plaints Some CBSE schools have been forcing students to procure non-NCERT books to get a handsome commission from publishers or marketing firms... While this has been a major issue over the years, no action has been taken against the offenders despite repeated complaints. Dr Arun Sharma, Supdt, Super specialty hospital

Sources in the district administration stated that the move comes after complaints by some of the private schools in the city. Students and parents were being forced to buy books that were not prescribed by the CBSE and the reports suggest schools’ vested interest.

DEO Munesh Chaudhary said a monitoring cell has been created to keep a check on the issue. A stern action will be taken against the offenders.

“I have spent around

Rs 30,000 on procuring books and uniform for my two children studying in a private school, said a parent, on the condition of anonymity. “The cost of the books and stationery has been more than Rs 10,000.”

Varun Sheokand, a resident of Sector 9, said he spent

Rs 9,000 on books and uniform for his daughter who is in Class I. He added the parents are made to purchase books from selected shops only.

President of the Parents’ Association OP Sharma has also charged several schools of making students purchase non-NCERT books and fleecing the parents in name of syllabus, stationery and uniform each year.

Kailash Sharma State Secretary, Abhibhavak Ekta Manch (AEM), Haryana,

said, “Some CBSE-affiliated schools have been forcing students to procure non-NCERT books with the aim of getting a handsome commission from the publishers or marketing companies.

Parents are at the receiving end. While this has been a major issue over the years, no action has been taken against the offenders despite numerous complaints lodged with the authorities concerned, including the Divisional Commissioner and elected representatives.”