Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 16

Following a court order, the Gurugram police have registered an FIR against 13 persons in an alleged fraud with homebuyers. The names of tennis star Maria Sharapova and Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher figure in the FIR registered on the complaint of a homebuyer in a luxury housing project.

As per the FIR, “The project was publicised in the names of Sharapova and Schumacher. The accused allegedly connived with each other in promoting fraudulent activities of the company.” Shafali Agarwal of New Delhi had filed a complaint in a Gurugram court against Realtech Development and Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd and others developers for duping her of around Rs 80 lakh.

She told the court that she and her husband had booked an apartment in the project named after Sharapova at Sector 73, Gurugram, but it failed to take off. “We were told a tennis academy and a sports store of international level would be opened. The brochure mentions that the tennis star is promoting the project, but it failed to take off for the past seven years. A tower titled Michael Schumacher World Tower was to be constructed,” the complaint read.

Agarwal approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2018. It ordered registration of an FIR, but no action was taken. She then moved the court. As per its order, an FIR was registered under Section 406, 420, 34, 120-B of the IPC at Badshahpur police station. “We are investigating the matter,” said Inspector Dinkar.

#maria sharapova #michael schumacher