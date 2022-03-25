Science quiz contest

Karnal: Three students of Dyal Singh Public School -- Jaiditya and Manvi of Class XII and Akanksha of Class XI have won third prize in the Zonal Science Quiz competition held at MDN Public School, Rohtak. They have been selected for the state-level competition. Their participation and selection among top 18 best teams has brought laurels to school, said Sushma Devgun, principal of the school. She along with the school management and school fraternity congratulated them.

Online essay competition

Karnal: An online essay and quiz competition were orgnised under the aegis of the women cell under the leadership of principal Naresh Singh at Government Women College, Bastara, Gharaunda. All students of the college enthusiastically participated. Dr Meenu Anand, the convener of the women cell, while remembering the martyrs, encouraged all girl students who participated in the competition. In the quiz competition, Swati of BSc II year, Kajal of BA II and Shivani of BCom II year secured first, second, third place, respectively. Sneha of BA second year in essay competition, Anjali of BA second year and Chand Kaur of BCom second year secured first, second and third position, respectively.

NCC cadets observe Martyrdom Day

Yamunanagar: NCC cadets of Guru Nanak Khalsa College observed Martyrdom Day on the college premises. College principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru sacrificed their lives for the country at a very young age. Dr (Lt) Ramneek said hese three bravehearts were kept in the Lahore Central Jail. She said historians said March 24, 1931 was fixed for hanging these three, but the British made a sudden change in it and hanged them one day before the due date fearing that people would revolt on the day of hanging, because these three were very popular among the youth at that time.