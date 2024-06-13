Scientific apparatus makers seek govt support for revival

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 12

Striving for revival, the scientific apparatus manufacturers in Ambala are seeking favourable policies and government support for the local scientific industry to tide over the challenges posed by China. There are over 2,000 units in Ambala Cantonment which are engaged in the manufacturing of glassware, electronics products, educational instruments and other scientific apparatus, and have an annual turnover of over Rs 3,000 crore.

The manufacturers believe the Ambala scientific instruments industry has lost its competitive edge due to lack of government’s support and advanced technology.

Gaurav Soni, general secretary of Ambala Scientific Instruments Manufacturers’ Association (ASIMA), said, “China has captured a big share of the Indian market over the years as it provides products on cheaper rates due to the advantage of mass production. The Ambala’s industry can play a vital role in the government’s Make in India initiative, but the government should simplify its schemes and policies, and there should be no discrimination in subsidies on the basis of urban and rural areas. The Central government introduces schemes but due to their complex nature and process, beneficiaries fail to take benefits.”

A project of establishing a tool room is pending for the past several years in Ambala and we demand that the ASIMA should be involved while developing the tool room. The industry has a long-pending demand of a mini industrial area as well. We will request the newly elected Ambala MP to raise the issues of the industry with the Central government,” he added.

Umesh Gupta, president of Scientific Apparatus Manufacturers and Exporters (SAME), said, “Glass tubing, glassware products, microscope, fiberglass models and other products are coming from China. A number of manufacturers in Ambala have become traders and they are just importing and selling the products due to lack of government aid, automation and advancement. Some favourable policies and government support can help in the revival of the local industry.”

“Ambala is well-known for scientific apparatus manufacturing industry but it still doesn’t has the recognition as a science city. Though the local associations have raised this demand on various occasions but to no avail. The Central government must give Ambala scientific industry its due recognition,” he said.

Meanwhile, newly elected Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry said, “I will soon hold a meeting with the manufacturers to listen to their demands and suggestions. I will raise their demands in the Lok Sabha so that the local industry gets the benefits and due recognition.”

