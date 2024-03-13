Hisar: Scientist who died by suicide booked for murder of his daughter

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

The police have registered a case of murder against deceased veterinary scientist Dr Sandeep Goyal in connection with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter Sayana. Dr Goyal had ended his life after killing his daughter in his office in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) on Sunday evening.

The postmortem of the bodies conducted at the Civil Hospital revealed the brutality, as there were four cut marks inflicted with a surgical blade on the neck and stomach of the girl, besides the multiple marks on the neck, chest and both hands of Dr Goyal himself. The police recovered the surgical blades used in the surgery of animals and knives near the bodies. The bodies were handed over to their family members after the postmortem yesterday.

The police spokesperson said Dr Goyal, who committed suicide, had been booked for murder under Section 302 of the IPC. He was posted as a scientist with the veterinary surgery and radiology department at the LUVAS. He got recruited at the LUVAS in 2016 and was living in the government accommodation with his wife and daughter on the campus.

The mother of Dr Goyal, Santosh has told the police that he took his daughter on a two-wheeler on Sunday evening, saying that they would return in some time. When they did not return after quite a while, the family launched a search and located the two- wheeler parked on the LUVAS premises. His office was found bolted from inside and when it was forced open, the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood. The family members said Dr Goyal was undergoing psychiatric treatment for some time. He had taken treatment from different doctors but there was little improvement in his condition.

The family and university employee are yet to come to terms with the murder and suicide. The family said there were no family problems that could be blamed for the henious crime.

