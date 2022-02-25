Scientists advise use of liquid nano urea, farmers sceptical

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 24

Agriculture scientists as well as government functionaries advocate the use of liquid nano urea to increase the crop yield and reduce environmental pollution, yet state farmers are somewhat sceptical about using it.

“A very small percentage of farmers are using nano urea as of now. The cost of spraying liquid nano urea is higher than that of sprinkling granular urea. Many farmers are also waiting for the results of the product before using it in their fields,” says Narender Dhaka, a local farmer.

Better yield Liquid nano urea is effective and eco-friendly. Farmers should use it to increase the yield of their crops and keep the soil, water and air pollution-free. —Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, Chemical scientist

Endorsing his views, Dalel Singh of Sundana village in Rohtak district says that he and most of the other farmers of his village have not used nano urea as yet and are waiting for its performance.

Noted chemical scientist Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa maintains that liquid nano urea is effective and eco-friendly as it is beneficial for all crops and does not pollute the environment.

Pointing out that nano urea developed by IFFCO is the only nano fertiliser approved by the Government of India, he advises farmers to use the product to increase the yield of their crops and keep the soil, water and air pollution-free.

Dr Wazir Singh, deputy director (agriculture), Rohtak, states that liquid nano urea is being adopted by farmers slowly and gradually. “We advise the farmers to use liquid nano urea at the foliar stage. The use of nano urea is expected to pick up as it shows results.”

“A drive has also been launched to promote its use,” he says. Agriculture scientists as well as government officials point out that the adoption of any farm input takes some time as the farmers prefer to use it after assessing its performance and seeing the results.