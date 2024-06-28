Scolded for coming home drunk, man kills mother in Sirsa

Sirsa, June 27
A man killed his mother by bashing her head in with a stick after she scolded him for consuming alcohol here on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Naina Devi, 62.
Naina Devi had been living with her son Jaswant in Bhuratwala village since her husband’s death 10 years ago. Jaswant’s wife had left him due to his addiction to alcohol, said sources. On Wednesday night, when Jaswant returned home drunk, Naina Devi scolded him, leading to an argument. In a fit of rage, Jaswant struck his mother’s head with a stick. Naina Devi sustained serious injuries after which Jaswant fled from the scene.
Some villagers came to her rescue and she was taken to the Sirsa Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Upon receiving the information, a team from Ellenabad police reached Bhuratwala village, while another team went to the Sirsa Civil Hospital. The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The police recorded the family’s statements this morning and registered a murder case against Jaswant.
