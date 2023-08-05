Scrapyard torched in Tauru, communal tension builds up

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 4

Communal tension gripped Tauru town in Nuh district yet again as a scrapyard owned by a man from the minority was allegedly torched late Friday night. The owner, alleging that it was not an accident, said he was going to file a police complaint. The fire had spread quickly, requiring five fire engines to douse it, and a large police posse reached the spot. It may be noted that two mosques were torched in Tauru on Wednesday night.

