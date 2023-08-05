Scrapyard torched in Tauru, communal tension builds up

Gurugram, August 4
Communal tension gripped Tauru town in Nuh district yet again as a scrapyard owned by a man from the minority was allegedly torched late Friday night. The owner, alleging that it was not an accident, said he was going to file a police complaint. The fire had spread quickly, requiring five fire engines to douse it, and a large police posse reached the spot. It may be noted that two mosques were torched in Tauru on Wednesday night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby