Screening plant owner in Y’nagar booked for violation of norms

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 23

A screening plant owner was allegedly found operating his plant in violation of norms in Belgarh village of Yamunanagar district. He was also allegedly found involved in illegal mining.

On the complaint of the Raman, inspector of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against the owner of the screening plant under Sections 379 and 21 (1) Mines and Minerals (Regulator of Developments) Act, 1957, at Pratap Nagar police station of the district on March 21.

The complainant told the police that he along with mining inspectors Arun, Aman and Rohit visited to inspect the records and other parameters of a screening plant in Belgarh village on September 12, 2022 and September 19, 2022.

“There was no computer and printer on the site of the screening plant to generate e-rawana and no CCTV was installed there as mandatory as per the State Rules 2012,” the complainant alleged.

He further alleged that no stock register or any relevant record had been maintained by the mineral dealer licence (MDL) holder (owner of the screening plant). “Fresh signs of illegal mining of boulder, gravel and sand were also noticed in the land surrounding the aforesaid plant,” alleged the complainant.

He further alleged that earlier too the screening plant owner had deposited Rs 5.18 lakh as penalty for stocking excess mineral than actual quantity as reflected on the e-rawana portal.