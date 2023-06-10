Screening plant owners booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 9

The police have registered a case against owners of a screening plant in Sawabari village of Yamunanagar district for illegal mining.

A case was registered against owners of the screening plant at the Bilaspur police station on June 7. A joint team of the Mining Department and the police conducted a surprise inspection in the Ranjitpur area on June 1. The team found that illegal mining was being carried out with an earth moving machine and a tractor-trailer allegedly belonging to screening plant on a piece of land close to plant.