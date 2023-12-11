Screening plant owners fined Rs 24 lakh for ‘illegal purchase’ of sand

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 10

A penalty of Rs 24.11 lakh has been imposed on the owners of a screening plant in the district after they were found to have made alleged illegal purchase of mined sand from two districts. Besides, the purchase of 8,005 MT of sand was done only on paper to legalise their illegally mined sand. The authorities of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, have lodged an FIR against them in this regard.

Mining Inspector Rohit Kumar checked the records of a screening plant situated at Tapu Majri village of the district on September 25. It was found that the said screening plant had ‘purchased’ sand from Sonepat and Rohtak districts, which was practically not feasible due to high costs.

“This plant was found indulging in illegal purchase of 8,005 MT of mined sand by allegedly misusing the e-rawana portal,” said Kumar.

When the issue came to light, the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, issued a show-cause notice to the owners of the screening plant. Despite this, they didn’t deposit the fine amount. On the complaint of Kumar, a case was registered at the Buria police station on December 6.

