Screening plant owners issue e-transit pass illegally, booked

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 22

The owners of a screening plant allegedly issued a transit pass (e-rawana) illegally to a truck when it was in the custody of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar.

The truck was loaded with mining minerals and when it was stopped at a checkpost of the Mining Department, it was found that the driver had an expired transit pass.

On the complaint of Aman, the mining inspector of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against the owners of the screening plant under Sections 188 and 420 of the IPC at the Pratap Nagar police station on May 18.

Sources said a team of the department was checking vehicles loaded with mining minerals at the checkpost of the department near Jail Chowk in Jagadhri on May 17.

During checking of vehicles, the team detected the truck being used for illegal transportation. The driver of the truck produced an e-transit pass of expired validity. However, after some time, he managed to get an e-transit pass from the screening plant.

“The e-transit pass/rawaana number was issued for washed sand by the screening plant on May 17 at 7.37 am, whereas the vehicle for which it was issued was in the custody of mining officials at 7.30 am,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer (AME), Yamunanagar district.

He said they got an FIR registered against the owners of the screening plant located at Ballewala village of Yamunanagar district for illegal issuance of the e-transit pass.

“We are keeping a strict vigil on all activities related to illegal mining,” said Rajesh Sangwan.