Screening plant owners, truck drivers booked for illegal mining

Yamunanagar, April 10

Owners of a screening plant and drivers of two trucks were booked for their alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of illegal mining minerals.

These separate FIRs were registered against truck drivers Shiva, alias Sonu, and Vijay Kumar, both belonging to Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. However, the involvement of unidentified owners of the screening plant was mentioned in both FIRs as the truck drivers had loaded the coarse sand in their trucks at the plant.

Acting on a tip-off, the team headed by District Mining Officer Omdutt Sharma and Mining Inspector Aman Kumar conducted an inspection of the vehicles loaded with mining minerals near Sultanpur village in the Ranjitpur area of the district on Tuesday.

During the checking, the team caught the two trucks loaded. According to information, Shiva and Vijay told the team that they had loaded coarse sand in their trucks at a screening plant situated in Ranjitpur, but the owners of the screening plant gave them transit passes issued from Himachal Pradesh.

“Infact, the transit passes should have been issued by the owners of the plant through their own mineral dealer license (MDL) as the mineral coarse sand was loaded there. Therefore, the transit passes were original, but the coarse sand loaded in the trucks was illegally mined,” said an official.

He said owners of a number of stone crushers and screening plants, in collusion with transporters, were only buying transit passes from Himachal Pradesh, but also carrying out illegal mining in Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of District Mining Officer Sharma, two separate FIRs were registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act at the Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

