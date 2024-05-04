Haryana: Scrutiny for R-Day, I-Day awards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The DCs concerned will form a committee to examine recommendations for Republic Day and Independence Day honours at the district level in Haryana. This committee would review all applications and make recommendations to the DCs, who would approve a maximum of 20 awards for Independence Day and Republic Day. Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has issued instructions to all Divisional Commissioners and DCs, directing them to follow the prescribed standard operating procedure for conferring the honours.

Insurance co. told T0 pay Rs 25L

Yamunanagar: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has asked an insurance company to pay Rs 25,21,088 to a truck owner whose vehicle had met with an accident. The amount will be spent on repair work of the truck (payment of claim) and punitive damage. On the complaint of Mohinder Lal of Yamunanagar, the decision was recently given by Gulab Singh, the president of the DCDRC, and members Jasvinder Singh and Sarvjeet Kaur. As per the order of the DCDRC, the complainant had purchased the truck for the purpose of earning his livelihood.

