Haryana: Scrutiny for R-Day, I-Day awards

Chandigarh: The DCs concerned will form a committee to examine recommendations for Republic Day and Independence Day honours at the district level in Haryana. This committee would review all applications and make recommendations to the DCs, who would approve a maximum of 20 awards for Independence Day and Republic Day. Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has issued instructions to all Divisional Commissioners and DCs, directing them to follow the prescribed standard operating procedure for conferring the honours.
Insurance co. told T0 pay Rs 25L
Yamunanagar: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has asked an insurance company to pay Rs 25,21,088 to a truck owner whose vehicle had met with an accident. The amount will be spent on repair work of the truck (payment of claim) and punitive damage. On the complaint of Mohinder Lal of Yamunanagar, the decision was recently given by Gulab Singh, the president of the DCDRC, and members Jasvinder Singh and Sarvjeet Kaur. As per the order of the DCDRC, the complainant had purchased the truck for the purpose of earning his livelihood.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others
The alleged generation of illicit funds for organising rave ...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...