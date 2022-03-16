SCs, BCs 'not mentioned' in Haryana Budget, Congress walks out

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 15

Congress MLAs staged a walkout today after alleging that there was no mention of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) in the Budget 2022-23.

During the discussion on the Budget estimates, leading the attack, Kalanaur’s Congress MLA Shakuntla Khatak said nothing was mentioned for the SCs/BCs in the Budget. Mullana’s Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary said, “Nowhere SCs are mentioned. For monthly stipend to the SC students of classes IX to XII, Rs 50 crore was earmarked for 2021-22, but nothing was spent. While Rs 20 crore was earmarked under the Cash Award Scheme for the SC students of classes IX to XII, nothing was spent in this regard. Also, for financial assistance to the SCs for competitive exams, Rs 10 crore was earmarked, for post-matric scholarships to SCs, Rs 20 crore was earmarked and Rs 50 lakh was fixed under Babu Jagjivan Ram Chatravas Yojna, but not a penny was spent.”

He added that similar was the situation with the schemes for micro-irrigation for the SCs, livestock insurance and loans for housing cooperatives for SCs, and called for setting up of an SC component plan authority.

Congress MLA Jagbir Malik claimed corruption in ration cards and “Mera Paani Meri Virasat” scheme. He listed a number of projects mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto which he claimed didn’t see the light of the day. “You tell me in how many civil hospitals, you have cardiologists and oncologists,” he said.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)’s MLA Ram Kumar Gautam said the Town and Country Planning Department was a “den of corruption”. “There are a number of Vikram Singhs in the department,” he alleged. Recently, the State Vigilance Bureau has arrested Karnal District Town Planner Vikram Singh for taking gratification of Rs 5 lakh, while Rs 78 lakh was recovered from his residential premises.

