Sculptures, carvings by students win accolades

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 26

The ‘Tabar Utsav’ is being celebrated across the state under the joint aegis of the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs and the Department of Education. During the Tabar Utsav, students are given training in sculpture free of cost. In the district, students are being taught sculpting at the Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Ellenabad as part of this festival.

Hriday Kaushal, Art and Cultural Officer (Sculpture), visited Ellenabad to inspect the children’s artwork, which left him greatly impressed. This programme will run from 8 to 11 am till June 30.

Kaushal stated that it is an important link in the all-around development of students. The goal of Tabar Utsav is to fully develop the hidden talents of the children and to instil artistic qualities in them. This initiative is becoming a model in itself. Students from classes VIII to XII have successfully established their skills in the field of art.

The artworks created by the students at the Government Senior Secondary School in Ellenabad are attracting the attention of the Education Department officials.

Renowned sculptors and painters Ashish and Abhishek are introducing these children to the qualities of art as trainers. They stated that the students are gaining proficiency in tile-carving, which is the result of their dedicated efforts and continuous practise of their art. The students of the school are now capable of understanding the intricacies of art and bringing them to life in their sculptures.

The coordinator of Tabar Utsav said the students studying in government schools possess immense talent, which only needs to be polished. This goal is being achieved through the Tabar Utsav.

