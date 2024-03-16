SDM conducts surprise check at govt offices

Yamunanagar, March 15
Bilaspur SDM Devendra Sharma conducted a surprise inspection at the offices of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), grain market and the Community Health Centre in Bilaspur, Yamunanagar, on Friday.
He checked the attendance registers of employees. The SDM directed officials that people’s works should be done on time so that no one had to make several rounds of the offices to get their works done.
“If any official has to go on leave, he should inform another official, so that people do not have to face any kind of problem in getting their works done,” SDM Sharma said.
He added that he would continue to conduct surprise inspections at the offices of all departments in the subdivision. “If any official is found absent from his duty, appropriate action will be taken against him,” the SDM said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence