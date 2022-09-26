Gohana SDM visits waterlogged fields

Sonepat: Gohana SDM Ashish Kumar, along with officials of the Irrigation Department, on Sunday visited waterlogged fields in various villages here to assess the situation and the extent of loss caused to the standing crops.
The SDM also reviewed the efforts made by the Irrigation and Agriculture Department to drain out water from the fields.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...