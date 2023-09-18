SDO in trouble over skipping Samvaad meet

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar on Sunday recommended the suspension of the Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of the Public Works Department for not attending the Jan Samvaad programme of the minister.

Besides, the minister also directed the authorities to take action against the principal of a government school at Dhand in Kaithal district for the delay in the construction of new rooms there.

The minister was holding the Jan Samvaad programmes at different villages, including Kutubpur, Sanghan, Sirta, and Geong in Kaithal district, to listen to the grievances of the general public.

While addressing the people, the minister highlighted various schemes of the state and the Union governments. “The government through various schemes has taken several steps for providing benefits to the general public,” said Gurjar.

