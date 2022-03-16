SE, PA booked for 'taking money' in office

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 15

The Civil Lines police late last night registered a case against the Superintending Engineer of the Karnal MC, Deepak Kinger, and his PA, Vikas Sharma, after several videos of the SE office had gone viral in December last year.

In many videos, the SE’s PA can be seen allegedly taking money from people and in a couple of videos, the SE can be seen taking money from his PA. Vikas Sharma has been arrested, while the SE is at large. The FIR was registered on the inquiry report of the ADC Yogesh Kumar.

The SE had got registered an FIR against Subham, a computer operator of the Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) office, for allegedly spying in his office and blackmailing him to make the videos of his office viral. The police had arrested Subham and his friend Sahil. They used to call the SE through WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said, “Based on the inquiry report, I have recommended action against both the SE and his PA.” —