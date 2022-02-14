Chandigarh: Life has come full circle for self-proclaimed ‘Modi bhakt’ and YouTube singer Rocky Mittal, who traces his roots to Kaithal in Haryana. Spurned by the Khattar government, Rocky seems to have shifted his base to Uttar Pradesh (UP), atleast for the ongoing Assembly elections. He is now reportedly writing songs eulogising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After his removal as chairman and subsequent arrest by the BJP-JJP Government in Haryana for allegedly criticising Khattar and Chief Minister's Office (CMO) functionaries, Rocky is apparently searching for greener pastures in the neighbouring UP in case Yogi is repeated as Chief Minister.

3 IAS/HCS transfer lists in 3 days

Jhajjar: Three transfer lists of IAS/HCS officers in three days remained a hot topic of discussion not only in bureaucratic, but also in political circles as some officers got either transfer cancelled or their portfolio changed after shifting to the new place of posting. Interestingly, Rohtak's new Deputy Commissioner was shifted within some hours of his assuming charge while Jhajjar witnessed deployment of the two new DCs within two days. “The transfer lists have now become means of showing strength and political influence for bureaucrats. After major transfers, every time another list is also out shortly to accommodate influential officers on their favourite position by cancelling their previous orders,” reacted a political leader.

DIG faces mediapersons’ ire

Hisar: The Hisar DIG-cum-SP, Balwan Singh Rana, faced the ire of mediapersons when they boycotted a police press conference in the city last week. The situation deteriorated when DIG Rana called a press conference at his office on Wednesday. As mediapersons reached his office at stipulated time, he kept them waiting for about half an hour. Later, waiting mediapersons were informed that DSP Ashok Kumar would address the press conference. In fact, the press conference was crucial in the wake of allegations of bribe levelled against a senior police official by an industrialist Pradeep Nehra. However, mediapersons refused to interact with the DSP as they wanted to hear from the DIG about the issue of bribe allegations against a senior cop.

Hry leaders canvassing in UP

Yamunanagar: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP) are turning into a boon for political leaders of the adjoining Yamunanagar district, who have so far failed to get political mileage at the local level. They are now visiting nearby Saharanpur and other districts of the UP to canvass for candidates of their own parties. Interestingly, they are also uploading their pictures of canvassing in the neighbouring state not only on Facebook, but also on WhatsApp groups of Yamunanagar. The motive behind the move is to make their presence felt and to raise their political stature in Haryana.

When Charuni lost his cool

Kurukshetra: After drawing continuous criticism for his decision of the Mission Punjab, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief, Gurnam Singh, lost his cool and accused a political family from Punjab, farm leader Rakesh Tikait and Chautalas in Haryana for spreading rumors against him. He blamed them for running a campaign against him. The farmer leader said he sacrificed a lot for the farming community, but still had to face criticism. On the other hand INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala slammed Gurnam Singh Charuni and termed him as an opportunist, who was taking advantage of the situation.

Contributed by: Pradeep Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Deepender Deswal, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Nitish Sharma