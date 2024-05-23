Sec 144 in Sirsa from today until end of polling

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 22

To maintain law and order, District Magistrate RK Singh has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from 6 pm on May 23 till the polling concludes on May 25. He has taken preventive measures ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Sirsa district.

Under these orders, political parties and candidates are prohibited from setting up booths within a 200-m radius of a polling station. Even if there are multiple polling stations in one area, only one booth can be set up outside the radius. These booths are limited to one table, two chairs and an umbrella with no tents or additional coverings allowed.

RK Singh said, candidates must obtain written permission from the Returning Officer (RO) or the relevant Assistant RO to set up these booths.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa