Sec 144 in Sirsa from today until end of polling

Sirsa, May 22
To maintain law and order, District Magistrate RK Singh has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from 6 pm on May 23 till the polling concludes on May 25. He has taken preventive measures ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Sirsa district.
Under these orders, political parties and candidates are prohibited from setting up booths within a 200-m radius of a polling station. Even if there are multiple polling stations in one area, only one booth can be set up outside the radius. These booths are limited to one table, two chairs and an umbrella with no tents or additional coverings allowed.
RK Singh said, candidates must obtain written permission from the Returning Officer (RO) or the relevant Assistant RO to set up these booths.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM
Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...
Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’
Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...