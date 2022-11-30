Sec 144 to be imposed around HTET centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

To prevent use of unfair means and gathering of people during the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed Deputy Commissioners to impose Section 144, CrPC, around all centres in their respective districts.

Kaushal gave these directions while presiding over a virtual meeting regarding HTET 2022 with Deputy Commissioners of the state in Chandigarh.

Kaushal said for the convenience of visually impaired candidates, additional 50 minutes at the rate of 20 minutes per hour would be given to them during the exam.

Their OMR sheet would also be sent in a separate envelope by the centre superintendent, he said. Separate sitting arrangements should be ensured for such examinees, he directed.

The Chief Secretary (CS) was apprised at the meeting that a total of 3.06 lakh candidates would appear in the HTET to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana on December 3 and 4, 2022. In all, 1,046 examination centres had been set up for the HTET.