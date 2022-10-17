No change in tenure of Panchayati Raj Insitutions: Haryana State Election Commissioner

Chandigarh, October 16
Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said the tenure of the Panchayati Raj Insitutions (PRIs), comprising gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads, would remain of five years.
A fake letter going viral on on social media claimed that the tenure of the Panchayati Raj Insitutions would be of three years.
The commission had not issued any such letter in this regard, he further said.
It was completely fake information, said the State Election Commissioner.
