Section 144 close to Sirsa strongrooms

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 26

To ensure peaceful and fair counting of votes District Election Officer RK Singh has enforced Section 144 around the strongrooms at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) for the five Assembly segments of the district. According to the order, to keep anti-social elements, who might attempt to damage the EVMs and other crucial documents, at bay gatherings of five or more people within a 200-m radius of the strongroom is prohibited.

Notably, strongrooms for the Sirsa and Dabwali Assembly constituencies have been set up in the multipurpose hall of the university, where postal ballot papers will also be counted. The strongroom for the Rania Assembly constituency is at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam building, at moot court hall of the Ambedkar Law Building for Kalanwali constituency and in the library hall for Ellenabad constituency. The order stated that violators will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa