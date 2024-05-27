Section 144 close to Sirsa strongrooms

Sirsa, May 26
To ensure peaceful and fair counting of votes District Election Officer RK Singh has enforced Section 144 around the strongrooms at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) for the five Assembly segments of the district. According to the order, to keep anti-social elements, who might attempt to damage the EVMs and other crucial documents, at bay gatherings of five or more people within a 200-m radius of the strongroom is prohibited.
Notably, strongrooms for the Sirsa and Dabwali Assembly constituencies have been set up in the multipurpose hall of the university, where postal ballot papers will also be counted. The strongroom for the Rania Assembly constituency is at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam building, at moot court hall of the Ambedkar Law Building for Kalanwali constituency and in the library hall for Ellenabad constituency. The order stated that violators will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...