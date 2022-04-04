Second committee in a week to check graft in Haryana government offices

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, April 3
Taking a cue from the AAP government in Punjab launching an anti-corruption helpline, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in neighbouring Haryana has set up the second committee in a week to fight corruption in government offices.
On the back foot after Opposition’s allegations of a series of scams during its two tenures in the recent Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Khattar government moved in strengthen the functioning of chief vigilance officers (CVO) by forming a five-member committee under senior IAS officer Vineet Garg.
Besides Garg, the committee will have IAS officers Chander Sekhar and Anish Yadav and IPS officers Sandeep Khirwar and Mamta Singh as members.
The formulation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the improvement of the functioning of the CVOs will be among the terms of reference of the committee which will submit its report in a fortnight.
Every government office has a CVO whose mandate is to check corruption in the department.
Last week, the Khattar government formed a high-level committee under Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to redress grievances relating to corruption in government offices.
“Zero tolerance to corruption” has been the buzzword for the BJP since it formed the government in Haryana in 2014. However, a series of alleged scams over the years brought its functioning under a scanner.
The formation of two committees is seen as an attempt by the BJP-JJP government to reiterate its resolve to fight corruption ahead of the municipal poll in Haryana.
AAP effect?
- The AAP government in Punjab launched an anti-corruption helpline on March 23
- Last week, the Khattar government formed a high-level panel under Chief Secy to redress grievances relating to corruption in offices
- Now, the state has moved in strengthen the functioning of chief vigilance officers by forming a panel under senior IAS officer Vineet Garg
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre