Second committee in a week to check graft in Haryana government offices

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 3

Taking a cue from the AAP government in Punjab launching an anti-corruption helpline, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in neighbouring Haryana has set up the second committee in a week to fight corruption in government offices.

On the back foot after Opposition’s allegations of a series of scams during its two tenures in the recent Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Khattar government moved in strengthen the functioning of chief vigilance officers (CVO) by forming a five-member committee under senior IAS officer Vineet Garg.

Besides Garg, the committee will have IAS officers Chander Sekhar and Anish Yadav and IPS officers Sandeep Khirwar and Mamta Singh as members.

The formulation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the improvement of the functioning of the CVOs will be among the terms of reference of the committee which will submit its report in a fortnight.

Every government office has a CVO whose mandate is to check corruption in the department.

Last week, the Khattar government formed a high-level committee under Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to redress grievances relating to corruption in government offices.

“Zero tolerance to corruption” has been the buzzword for the BJP since it formed the government in Haryana in 2014. However, a series of alleged scams over the years brought its functioning under a scanner.

The formation of two committees is seen as an attempt by the BJP-JJP government to reiterate its resolve to fight corruption ahead of the municipal poll in Haryana.

AAP effect?