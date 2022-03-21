Second spot for Rohtak sugar mill

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 20

Haryana Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited at Bhali Anandpur in the district has bagged the second position across the state in not only capacity

utilisation but also sugar production in the ongoing crushing season that commenced on November 12.

As per sources, the mill has so far produced 3.54 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 38.55 lakh quintals of cane. The utilisation capacity of the mill has been recorded at 97.52 per cent.

The Rohtak mill stood second after Shahbad Sugar Mill in Kurukshetra. Over 6,400 cane growers from 225 villages are associated with the Rohtak mill.

“Our mill is the second one across the nation where sulphur-free sugar is produced by using membrane filtration technique which not only reduces the usage of chemicals but also improves the quality. Similarly, daily cane crushing capacity of mill is 35,000 quintals and 16 MW electricity is also produced every day,” said Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the Rohtak Mill

He maintained 1.7 crore electricity units worth Rs 11.25 crore had so far been produced in this crushing season. Moreover, the farmers had been paid a total of Rs 21.67 crore for the cane supplied by them from January 18 to February 5. A total payment of Rs 103.82 crore had so far been made to the cane growers this season. The payment was credited to the farmers’ bank account directly, he added.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ahlawat, Managing Director of the mill, said this was the first time when Rohtak mill got second position in terms of production and capacity utilisation. Several vital steps were taken to attain the position, he added. —