Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Gurugram, February 13
Rescuers retrieved the body of a second woman from under the debris of a partially collapsed 18-floor apartment block late on Saturday night, more than 60 hours after the incident.
The body of Sunita Shrivastava, which was spotted under the debris on Friday, was pulled out at 11:30 pm by the rescue team, a senior police officer said, adding that it has been sent for postmortem.
The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s Sector 109 collapsed Thursday evening, killing two women— Ekta Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava.
Sunita Shrivastava’s husband A K Shrivastava, an IRS officer and managing director of Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries and could be rescued from under the debris on Friday following 16 hours of efforts.
The police have lodged an FIR at Bajghera police station against the managing director of realty firm Chintels India on charges of causing death due to negligence, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said.
The Gurugram district administration also instituted a probe into the collapse. —
Meanwhile, the family members of Ekta Bhardwaj (35), hope that they would get justice. They had shifted to Gurugram almost six months ago with dreams of progress, but the victim’s husband now says that he has lost everything here. “We are from Delhi. We came here for a better life, but now, everything is shattered. We shifted to the society as tenants in September last year when I started my business in Bahadurgarh. It was negligence that destroyed our family. I don’t know what to say to my son and daughter,” says Rajesh Bhardwaj. —with PTI
