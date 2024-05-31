Section 144 around strongrooms in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 30

The votes for the five Assembly constituencies of the district for the Lok Sabha elections will be counted at Chaudhary Devi Lal University on June 4. District Magistrate RK Singh said to ensure the counting process is conducted peacefully, orders have been issued to enforce Section 144 within a 200 metre radius of the counting centres. If anyone violates these orders, legal action will be taken against them.

He further stated that these orders will not apply to officials, staff members, police, paramilitary personnel on duty, candidates and their representatives, persons authorised by the Election Commission (EC) or the Returning Officer, and journalists with valid cards issued by the EC or the Press Information Bureau. Media personnel are permitted to carry their mobile phones and other necessary equipment only in the media centre. Election observers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and Counting Supervisors can bring their ETPBS-linked mobile phones to the centre.

RK Singh said that a helpline number would be activated 72 hours before the counting for any complaints or problems related. Additionally, citizens can also register complaints on the C-Vigil app.

For the counting of votes, separate strongrooms have been made at Ambedkar Law Building for Kalanwali and Ellenabad constituencies; at the Multipurpose Hall for Sirsa and Dabwali constituencies, and at the APJ Abdul Kalam Building for Rania constituency. He added that till the results are declared, carrying lethal weapons, firearms, axes, kirpans, knives, hatchets, jellies, or sticks within a 200-metre radius of the counting centres is prohibited.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa