Section 144 imposed around NEET centres

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) at six examination centres in the district on May 5. District Magistrate RK Singh issued orders to impose Section 144 around the designated examination centres on the day of the exam.

The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5.20 pm tomorrow. All photocopy shops and coaching institutes within a 500 metre radius of the examination centres have been ordered to remain closed. Carrying any type of weapon within a 200 metre radius centres has been prohibited as well. Additionally, carrying mobile phones, Wi-Fi connectivity devices and using loudspeakers around the centres was banned.

The examination will be conducted at the following centres: Shah Satnam ji Boys School, Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devilal Memorial College of Engineering, Vivekananda Bal Mandir Senior Secondary School, The Sirsa School, AV International Public School and Geeta Senior Secondary School.

