Section 144 imposed for smooth conduct of university exams

Sirsa, May 1

District Magistrate RK Singh has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code around exam centres to peacefully hold postgraduate, undergraduate, and BEd examinations, which are being conducted by Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) from May 1 to June 5.

More than 24 examination centres have been set up in the district for conducting the exams. With the imposition of Section 144, gathering of more than five people within a radius of 200 metres from the examination centres is prohibited.

Students, employees and officials on duty will be allowed to enter the premises of the centre. Shops near the examination centres will also remain closed during the exam. These orders do not apply on police personnel and other government employees on duty. Those found violating the orders, along with anti-social elements, will be dealt with strictly. Legal action under Section 188 will be taken against them.

The examination centres have been set up at Government National College, Sirsa; Government Women’s College, Sirsa; CMK National Girls’ College, Sirsa; Shah Satnam Ji Girls’ College and Shah Satnam Ji Boys’ College, Sirsa; Jan Nayak Ch. Devi Lal Memorial College, Barnala Road, Sirsa; Ch. R Memorial Degree College (Women), Jamal; Mata Harki Devi Women’s College, Odhan; MP Women’s College, Dabwali; Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Dabwali; Shri Guru Hari Singh College, Jiwan Nagar; Ch. Maniram Jhorad Government College, Ellenabad; Janata Girls College, Ellenabad; CRD Degree College, Ellenabad; Ch. Devi Lal Memorial State Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panniwala Mota; Jan Nayak Ch. Devi Lal Memorial College of Engineering, Sirsa, Government Women’s College, Kalanwali, Government Women’s College, Rania; Tagore Bhawan at Ch. Devi Lal University; CV Raman Bhawan; Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan; Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Bhawan; University School for Graduate Studies, CDLU, Sirsa, and Bhagwan Shri Krishna College of Education, Mandi Dabwali.

