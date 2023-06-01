Section 144 imposed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 31

As the Gurugram Municipal Corporation started lifting the garbage off streets while sanitation workers continue their strike for the 10th day, the Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section 144 of the IPC across the city.

The sanitation workers have been clashing with outsourced vendors cleaning the city and obstructing sanitation work. “They have the right to strike, but cannot hold the city to ransom. We will take stern action if the situation demands,” said DC Nishant Yadav.