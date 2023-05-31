Section 144 imposed in Gurugram as striking sanitation workers clash with outsourced vendors

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 31

As the strike by sanitation workers entered 10th day on Wednesday, Gurugram Municipal Corporation has started lifting the garbage from streets and the DC has imposed Section 144 across the city.

As reported by Tribune, sanitation workers are clashing with outsourced vendors clearing the city off garbage and are obstructing sanitation work. The DC while imposing Section 144 has banned gathering of more than four people, carrying arms. Those trying to disrupt the ongoing process will face action.

“They have a right to strike, but they cannot hold the city to ransom this way. They cannot obstruct MCG while it tries to remove the garbage piled on city roads. We will take stern action if they continue,” said DC Nishant Yadav.