Section 144 imposed in Gurugram as striking sanitation workers clash with outsourced vendors

Gurugram, May 31
As the strike by sanitation workers entered 10th day on Wednesday, Gurugram Municipal Corporation has started lifting the garbage from streets and the DC has imposed Section 144 across the city.
As reported by Tribune, sanitation workers are clashing with outsourced vendors clearing the city off garbage and are obstructing sanitation work. The DC while imposing Section 144 has banned gathering of more than four people, carrying arms. Those trying to disrupt the ongoing process will face action.
“They have a right to strike, but they cannot hold the city to ransom this way. They cannot obstruct MCG while it tries to remove the garbage piled on city roads. We will take stern action if they continue,” said DC Nishant Yadav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India posts world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 pc in fourth quarter, 7.2 pc in FY23
Growth propels Indian Economy to USD 3.3 trillion, sets the ...
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold in-person diplomatic talks in New Delhi
Both sides agree to hold 19th round of high-level military t...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job
Former CM Charanjit Channi denies allegations
Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of plea for regular worship of Shringar Gauri on Gyanvapi premises
The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily wo...