Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Congress MLA Mamman Khan will be produced in a Nuh court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and police presence has been stepped up as there are nakas in place.

Sources in district administration said the Friday namaz would not be allowed in the open.

The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection with the communal clashes during a ‘shobha yatra’ in Nuh district on July 31. The MLA, representing the Ferozepur Jhirka segment, who was earlier rounded up, was arrested after preliminary questioning.

The MLA had failed to appear before the Nuh police twice in the last fortnight despite a notice being sent to him, asking to join the investigation.

Sources said the MLA’s name cropped up after his supporters were arrested in connection with the violence that left six people dead. They said the police had evidence in the form of calls made by the MLA to his supporters and there was likelihood of him being booked for instigating them.

Apprehending trouble, the MLA had moved court seeking constitution of an SIT to probe the violence while seeking protection from arrest. The high court had issued a notice of motion to the state earlier in the day. Since the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, the government was under pressure from right-wing outfits seeking his release as also Khan’s arrest for his alleged role in instigating his supporters.

#Congress #Nuh