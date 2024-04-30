Section of Rajputs to boycott BJP candidate in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, April 29
The anger of the Rajputs against the BJP, triggered by the remarks of party leader Parshottam Rupala, spilled over to Haryana as the community gave a call to boycott the BJP candidate for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.
The meeting held at the Rajput dharamshala in Bhiwani was presided over by Ved Pal Pramar, pradhan of the Parmar khap 84. At the meeting, Union Minister Rupala was criticised for making remarks that the kshatriyas had forged matrimonial ties with the British by marrying off their daughters to them.
The representatives of various social organisations of the Rajput community, who attended the meeting, said they would not tolerate the humiliation of the Rajputs and teach the BJP alesson in this election. “The Rajput community has backed the BJP which helped it to come to power. But the arrogant behaviour of the BJP leaders, humiliating statements and wrong and anti-people policies have driven us to take a stand against the BJP,” said Udayveer Singh Tanwar.
Tanwar said they held discussion over Rupala’s remarks, implications of the Agriveer scheme for recruitment in the Indian Army and incident of lathicharge on the people of Rajput community in Kaithal in Haryana, besides other issues. “We have taken a decision to oust the BJP from power. Earlier, the bias of Congress against the Rajput community had also cost them dearly in the elections,” he said.
They formed a 21-member community headed by Ved Pal Parmar, which would take feedback from the prominent people of society and from other villagers and then submit its report. The Rajputs would hold another meeting to take further decisions regarding their political stand in this Lok Sabha elections, said the organisers.
Miffed over Union Minister’s remarks
