Security beefed up on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 2

The police have intensified vigil on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Yamunanagar district. The step has been taken to prevent liquor smuggling and entry of rowdy elements into poll-bound Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The Yamunanagar district police have put up ‘nakas’ (check posts) at two places on the border at Kalanaur village and Hathnikund Barrage where all vehicles going towards the UP from Yamunanagar district are being checked.

Saharanpur district of the UP shares its border with Yamunanagar district. The UP is scheduled to have a seven-phase election from February 10 to March 7.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Yamunanagar, Kamaldeep Goyal, along with the Deputy Excise and Taxation Officer (Excise), Amit Khanagwal, visited the ‘nakas’ at Kalanaur village and Hathnikund Barrage yesterday.

The SP asked the staff members posted at ‘nakas’ to check every vehicle to prevent liquor smuggling and to keep a strict vigil on the movement of suspicious persons.

Besides visiting check points at the border, the SP, along with DETC, also visited the distillery, situated in the Industrial Area, Yamunanagar. The SP asked the DETC to keep a tab on the movement of all vehicles loading liquor from Yamunanagar distillery.

He also asked the authorities of the distillery to maintain the record of production and supply of the liquor and submit it with the police every day.

He asked them to keep the CCTV cameras functional at the distillery. According to information, the officials of Yamunanagar and Saharanpur districts had also held a meeting in Yamunanagar recently over the UP Assembly elections. The purpose of the meeting was to prevent liquor smuggling and to keep a strict vigil on the movement of suspicious persons on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.