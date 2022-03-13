Security guard abducted in Hisar

Hisar, March 12
Unknown persons have abducted a security guard Chander Pal working with a private hospital in Hisar and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The police have begun the probe after registering a case, but the accused and the victim are untraceable so far. Complainant Jagdish said his son Chander Pal was abducted by unknown personsand his motorcycle was found abandoned near a hospital on the Bagla Road. —
