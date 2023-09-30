Security guard dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 29

A security guard of a plywood factory died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten by the owner and some workers of the factory.

On the complaint of Vikram of Parwalo village, a case was registered today against five persons, including Vicky, Shokin, Sunny and Rimpy, under Sections 306 and 323 of the IPC at the Buria police station.

The complainant said his elder brother, Pramod Kumar, was working as a security guard in a plywood factory in Yamunanagar district. He said Pramod had made a video of Vicky, Shokin, Sunny and Rimpy drinking liquor in the factory while he was on night duty on September 26.

“Sunny accused my brother of stealing his wallet the next day, following which, my brother was called to the factory at 5 pm on September 28 and was beaten there,” alleged the complainant.

He said his brother later consumed some poisonous substance. “We took him to two private hospitals before he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. However, he died on the way to Chandigarh,” he added.

#Yamunanagar