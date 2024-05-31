Security guard found dead at under-construction site

Gurugram, May 30
A 48-year-old man, who was working as a security guard at an under-construction site of a building in Sector 108, was allegedly crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle last night. At the time of the incident, the guard was sleeping on the road.
The deceased was identified as Rajender Kumar, aka Sudan, of Dharampur village. After getting information, family members of the deceased and villagers reached the spot. They alleged that Rajender was murdered.
After sometime, the police managed to pacify them and assured that a case would be register against the builder.
Dharampur village’s Sarpanch Hariom said, “Rajender’s body was found today at the building site. The impressions of car’s tyres were found near the body. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Rajender was run over by the vehicle several times.” Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, incharge of the Dhankot police chowki, said they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori