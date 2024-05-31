Security guard found dead at under-construction site

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

A 48-year-old man, who was working as a security guard at an under-construction site of a building in Sector 108, was allegedly crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle last night. At the time of the incident, the guard was sleeping on the road.

The deceased was identified as Rajender Kumar, aka Sudan, of Dharampur village. After getting information, family members of the deceased and villagers reached the spot. They alleged that Rajender was murdered.

After sometime, the police managed to pacify them and assured that a case would be register against the builder.

Dharampur village’s Sarpanch Hariom said, “Rajender’s body was found today at the building site. The impressions of car’s tyres were found near the body. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Rajender was run over by the vehicle several times.” Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, incharge of the Dhankot police chowki, said they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram