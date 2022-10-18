Security guards 'thrash' 15-year-old in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 17

A teenager, who had gone to see a Diwali fair at a housing society in Sector 49 here was allegedly not only stopped by the guards of the society but also abused and thrashed with sticks. An FIR has been registered with relevant sections of the IPC and under Juvenile Justice Act at the Sector 50 police station. The police said the incident occurred around 7.30pm on Saturday at the gate of Orchid Petal Society.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 15-year-old boy, a resident of Valley View Estate Society, her son left home with his friends around 7.30 pm on Saturday to visit the Diwali fair at Orchid Petal Society, Sector-49. “When my son and his friends reached the society gate, the guards at the gate and some residents stopped them. My son and his friends waited at the gate of the society for a long time and requested the guards to let them go inside but the guard started abusing them. When my son protested, the guards started beating him and his friends. There were some people who, too, threatened to kill my son,” she stated. “The guards are absconding and we are conducting raids to nab them,” said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO.

