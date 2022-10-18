Security guards 'thrash' 15-year-old in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 17
A teenager, who had gone to see a Diwali fair at a housing society in Sector 49 here was allegedly not only stopped by the guards of the society but also abused and thrashed with sticks. An FIR has been registered with relevant sections of the IPC and under Juvenile Justice Act at the Sector 50 police station. The police said the incident occurred around 7.30pm on Saturday at the gate of Orchid Petal Society.
According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 15-year-old boy, a resident of Valley View Estate Society, her son left home with his friends around 7.30 pm on Saturday to visit the Diwali fair at Orchid Petal Society, Sector-49. “When my son and his friends reached the society gate, the guards at the gate and some residents stopped them. My son and his friends waited at the gate of the society for a long time and requested the guards to let them go inside but the guard started abusing them. When my son protested, the guards started beating him and his friends. There were some people who, too, threatened to kill my son,” she stated. “The guards are absconding and we are conducting raids to nab them,” said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...