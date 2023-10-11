Security review: Haryana, Rajasthan Chief Secys hold virtual meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, and Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a virtual meeting today to assess and enhance security measures along the border regions of both states during the electoral period.

Kaushal said a collaborative effort would be formulated to establish joint checkpoints along the border of Haryana and Rajasthan. Emphasising the importance of these measures, he highlighted the Haryana police’s dedication to ensuring robust security in districts adjoining Rajasthan. Their primary objectives include thwarting the illegal smuggling of liquor and preventing the infiltration of anti-social elements during the election period.

To achieve these goals, law enforcement agencies will maintain a vigilant presence, closely monitoring the transportation of illicit liquor and cash, and the movement of potential criminals in areas adjacent to the border.

