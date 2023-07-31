Security tightened in Mewat for Monu Manesar’s visit

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 30

The police have stepped up security in the Mewat area in view of the tomorrow’s scheduled visit to Nuh of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, one of the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case.

While various individuals and organisations have issued death threats to him, asking him to stay away from the place, Manesar has released a video challenging them and announcing that he will not cancel his visit.

Manesar is scheduled to participate in the Mewat Braj Mandal yatra, organised in the area by the VHP and Barang Dal, where participants shall visit important temples in Meo Muslim-dominated Mewat region spread across Haryana and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, highly placed sources even contacted Manesar, urging him to stay way owing to likely tension in the area.

“Where is Rajasthan police now that claimed to be on a manhunt for him? He has been back home for two months, posting messages on social media and now even daring to visit Mewat. They should now go and catch him. Our anger has not subsided and we will not allow him to step in Mewat,” said one of the cousins of slain Nasir.

Manesar is one of the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, where two residents of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan were burnt alive by cow viglantes in Bhiwani in February this year. Manesar was not the key accused in the murder, but was named as one of the 21 accused in the chargesheet filed by the Rajasthan Police. He was absconding for over three months and the Rajasthan Police made many attempts to raid his house in Mandsar village, but was not allowed there. He, meanwhile, returned to his home two months ago, claiming he was on “pilgrimage” and even Rajasthan cops issued a statement, saying his role was under probe and he was not absconding.

