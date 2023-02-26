Security tightened in Nuh dist

Gurugram, February 25
With the Rajasthan Government clamping down on protesters seeking justice for Nasir and Jubaid, action has now shifted to Nuh.
Following the protest on the Gurugram-Alwar highway, a call has been made for a series of protests in Nuh district.
Meanwhile, the administration and the police have tightened security in the area. The police have also put various social media groups under scanner and are pulling down objectionable posts, threatening peace and law and order.
“We have held a meeting with peace committees at the district and village levels. We are approaching people, asking them to be calm and not give in to any rumours. We have stepped up vigilance and shall not allow anybody to disturb law and order,” said SP NUh Varun Singla.
