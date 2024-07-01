Seeking arrest of firing accused, traders call for bandh on July 5

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 30

To register their protest against the “failure” of the police to arrest the culprits involved in firing at a car showroom and extortion calls to traders last week, the Haryana Vyapar Mandal has given a call for Hisar bandh on July 5.

On Sunday, members of the Haryana Vyapar Mandal convened a meeting on the issue. Traders and representatives of major trade organisations, including Anaj Mandi Association, Petrol Pump Association, Indian Medical Association’s Hisar chapter, Loha Vyapar Mandal Association, Rajguru Market Association, Gobindgarh Bazaar Association, Red Square Market Association and Kisar Union, attended the meeting. Besides, members of Resident Welfare Associations were present at the meeting.

Bajrang Das Garg, state president of the Haryana Vyapar Mandal, said they had decided to close the businesses on July 5. He said, traders will also hold a protest in Hisar on Monday.

“At the meeting, it was unanimously decided that Hisar markets will remain closed on July 5 in protest against extortion bids and firing at a car showroom. A protest will be organised near Nagori Gate Hanuman Temple on July 1,” he said, adding that residents have shown unity in seeking action against criminals in an attempt to curb crime in Hisar.

“If the government does not take strict measures against criminals, the Haryana Vyapar Mandal will give a call for Haryana bandh,” Garg said.

“It is shocking that the criminals who fired at the Mahindra showroom and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore are still at large even after seven days. It shows the failure of the state government,” he said, adding that the BJP government has failed in protecting the lives and property of the people.

Garg said firing incidents, extortion calls and instances of seeking monthly payments are being reported across the state.

“Instead of catching the criminals, the government is busy making false announcements and promises. A state can never progress where crime increases. Due to the spurt in crime, businessmen and industrialists are mulling to migrate from Haryana,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta, owner of the Mahindra showroom, who had been asked to pay extortion money of Rs 5 crore, and Manish Goyal and Kittu Bansal, who had also been told to pay Rs 2 crore each by gangsters, were also present at the meeting.

The police spokesperson refused to divulge any details about progress in the probe into the firing incident and extortion calls to traders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar