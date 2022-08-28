Seeking CBI inquiry, Haryana to write to Goa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Hisar, August 27

The Haryana Government will write a letter to the Goa Government for transferring the death case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sonali’s 15-year-old daughter, Yashodhara, and other family members today met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh. They sought a CBI probe into Sonali's death.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of Sonali and offered condolences to the family.

Assuring all possible help, Khattar said the government was with the family in this hour of grief and it would do everything possible to get justice for them. The CM also assured the family that a letter would be written on behalf of the Haryana Government to the Goa Government, requesting to conduct a CBI probe into the death.

This letter will be sent to the Goa Government on the behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. The family expressed satisfaction after the CM’s assurance.

Talking to The Tribune, Sonali’s brother Vatan Dhaka said Yashodhara was accompanied by late actress’ brother Rinku Dhaka, sister Rukesh Phogat, brother-in-law Aman Punia and nephew Maninder Phogat.

Vatan said though the family members had been asking for a fair and thorough probe, Yashodhara specifically wanted a CBI inquiry to ensure justice to her mother. “She is obviously disturbed following the incident as she has lost both her parents. Though the entire family is with her, she is not feeling well,” he added.

Sonali’s brother-in-law Kuldeep Phogat said Yashodhara had vowed not to rest until she gets justice for her mother. “Yashodhara says that she doesn’t have faith in the ongoing investigation and wants a thorough probe followed by strict punishment for the killers of her mother,” he added.

Kuldeep further said from the beginning, that they had been saying that it was a murder and her PA, Sudhir Sangwan, and his accomp;’ice were involved in it. “We got suspicious when Sudhir told different versions to the family members on the phone. The CCTV footage and the police probe have exposed his lies now,” he added, and reiterated that her property was the motive behind the murder.