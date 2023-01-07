Seeking hike in cane SAP, farmers' protest continues

Yamunanagar, January 6
Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) held a two-hour dharna outside Saraswati Sugar Mill here for the second day today.
The farmers want the sugarcane price to be hiked to Rs 450 per quintal from the existing Rs 362 a quintal. Addressing farmers, BKU district unit general secretary Gurvir Talakaur said the dharna would continue till January 9.
He said the farmers would hold a kisan mahapanchayat in Karnal on January 10 to make further strategy to get the issue addressed. He said the state government had not hiked the state advisory price (SAP) this year, but the production cost had been increasing every year.
Farmers Karam Singh Mathana, Vipin, Rajesh, Sukhwinder, Ninder, Mukesh, Vikrant, Prem, Dharambir, Randhir, Rajratan, Ishwar, Pradeep Kumar, Ravinder, Ravi Saini and Kashmiri Lal joined the protest today.
