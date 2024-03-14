 Seeking monkey-catchers, MCYJ tender out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Seeking monkey-catchers, MCYJ tender out

Seeking monkey-catchers, MCYJ tender out

March 18 deadline to apply for Yamunanagar-Jagadhri project

Seeking monkey-catchers, MCYJ tender out

Efforts have been made to catch monkeys in the past. file



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 13

The residents of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri shall be relieved of the monkey menace soon as the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) would soon begin capturing monkeys in the areas under its jurisdiction and release them in the Kalesar National Park. The MCYJ has floated a tender for interested parties.

“The process of eradicating the monkey menace has begun with the floating of the tender. Interested agencies and contractors can submit tenders till March 18. After which the tender will be allotted to a suitable party and the work of catching monkeys will begin. The residents of the twin cities and adjoining areas would soon be able to see the results,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ.

He said that as per terms and conditions of the tender, the agency, which would be undertaking this work, would have to take special care of the monkeys’ safety while catching them.

“If any kind of physical harm is suffered by the monkeys, the contractor concerned will be responsible for it,” said Sinha. According to sources, the contractor would also have to make necessary arrangements to catch the monkeys and provide rabies vaccine, food and medicines to them in case of an injury.

“After medical examination, the monkeys will be released into the Kalesar forest and the MCYJ will provide vehicles for it. The work is set to be completed in about six months from the time of allotment of the tender,” Sinha added.

He said as per the terms and conditions of the tender, the contractor/agency would be paid on the basis of the number of monkeys they catch and release.

Sinha said: “The contractor or agency will not be allowed to feed any kind of intoxicant to the monkeys, while catching them or even in the later stages. Until the monkeys have been relased into the forest area safely, they are the agnecy’s responsibility. They would also have to be careful about the food and medicines they administer to the monkeys and keep a check on any adverse effects they might have.”

Sources say, the monkey population is continuously on the rise in the twin cities. Monkeys create havoc on rooftops of houses and several cases of monkey-bite and injuries caused by them have been reported from time to time.

“It is a good initiative by the civic body as the havoc created by monkey is increasing with every passing day in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri and the surrounding areas,” said Anil Kumar of Professor Colony in Yamunanagar.

Simians to be released in Kalesar forest

After medical examination, the monkeys will be released into the Kalesar forest and the MCYJ will provide vehicles for it. The work is set to be completed in about six months from the time of allotment of the tender. — Ayush Sinha, Municipal commissioner

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

2
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

3
Haryana

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

4
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

5
Diaspora

US universities can now validate TOEFL test scores through Indian study-abroad partners

6
J & K

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

7
Haryana

BJP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana; re-nominates sitting MPs Rao Inderjit, Dharambir, Krishan Pal Gurjar

8
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

9
Haryana

UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

10
India

SME stocks under lens, Sensex falls 900 points

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Panel led by Ram Nath Kovind

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...

Farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ at Ramlila Ground: Police deployed in central Delhi, traffic may be hit

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters

Clash in Gurdaspur central jail; SHO, constable injured

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Summer pangs, UT seeks 5% hike in power quota

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Mohali police under fire over ‘poor’ law & order

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summonses in excise scam case

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness