Seeking monkey-catchers, MCYJ tender out

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 13

The residents of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri shall be relieved of the monkey menace soon as the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) would soon begin capturing monkeys in the areas under its jurisdiction and release them in the Kalesar National Park. The MCYJ has floated a tender for interested parties.

“The process of eradicating the monkey menace has begun with the floating of the tender. Interested agencies and contractors can submit tenders till March 18. After which the tender will be allotted to a suitable party and the work of catching monkeys will begin. The residents of the twin cities and adjoining areas would soon be able to see the results,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ.

He said that as per terms and conditions of the tender, the agency, which would be undertaking this work, would have to take special care of the monkeys’ safety while catching them.

“If any kind of physical harm is suffered by the monkeys, the contractor concerned will be responsible for it,” said Sinha. According to sources, the contractor would also have to make necessary arrangements to catch the monkeys and provide rabies vaccine, food and medicines to them in case of an injury.

“After medical examination, the monkeys will be released into the Kalesar forest and the MCYJ will provide vehicles for it. The work is set to be completed in about six months from the time of allotment of the tender,” Sinha added.

He said as per the terms and conditions of the tender, the contractor/agency would be paid on the basis of the number of monkeys they catch and release.

Sinha said: “The contractor or agency will not be allowed to feed any kind of intoxicant to the monkeys, while catching them or even in the later stages. Until the monkeys have been relased into the forest area safely, they are the agnecy’s responsibility. They would also have to be careful about the food and medicines they administer to the monkeys and keep a check on any adverse effects they might have.”

Sources say, the monkey population is continuously on the rise in the twin cities. Monkeys create havoc on rooftops of houses and several cases of monkey-bite and injuries caused by them have been reported from time to time.

“It is a good initiative by the civic body as the havoc created by monkey is increasing with every passing day in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri and the surrounding areas,” said Anil Kumar of Professor Colony in Yamunanagar.

